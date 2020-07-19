Deputy Education Minister Supports Constituents

The Deputy Minister of Education incharge of Technical and Vocational Education Training, Gifty Twum-Ampofo has presented some logistics to Hairdressers and Seamstress Association in the Abuakwa North Constituency of the Eastern Region.

The items are sowing and hairdressing equipment among others to 25 trainees, 10 for each of the Association Members who undergo the Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (COTVET) voucher program, GTVP in the constituency for free.

She said the equipment was funded by Africa Development Bank, AfDB, through the Education Ministry for onwards distribution to the graduates after a series of dialogue between the Education Ministry and her.

The Deputy Minister who doubles as the Member of Parliament for the area noted that “in 2019, I paid for 20 dressmakers and hairdressers, 10 for each to take part in the COTVET voucher program of which today the graduates through the Ministry of Education and funding from the Africa Development Bank, AfDB are receiving state of the arts industrial equipment for the purpose of training others who in one way or the other have no one to help them learn a trade”.

She added her target is that the beneficiaries will train at least two people in a season for free since the equipment are also given to them for free.

The Chairman of Abuakwa North Dressmakers and Hairdressers Associations Felix Ampong who received the equipment thanked the MP for the kind gesture extended to them (Dressmakers) and her efforts in building both infrastructure and human resource in the constituency.

He said the equipment given them will help eradicate streetism since they (hairdressers) are going to use the equipment to train people which will go a long way to curb teenage pregnancy in the community.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Akyem – Kukruantumi