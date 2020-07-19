Mahama Is Wicked-Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor

A former enthusiastic supporter of Ex-President John Dramani Mahama, Akua Donkor says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) under his leadership cannot win an election.

She says with the current leader of the main opposition party victory is far from the party.

According to the founder and leader of Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), her former idol “can never be Ghana’s President again” and that “God will take away the presidency from him if it is left with one vote for him to be declared as such.”

Speaking in Twi to Daddy Fred on Trend Ghana posted on Facebook, Akua Donkor insisted that the monotheistic God would never permit the NDC flagbearer to ascend to the presidential seat for the second time because of his “wickedness.”

She was reacting to the selection of Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the running mate of the NDC leader for this year’s election.

Akua Donkor continued: “God will punish him severely for his sheer wickedness towards me after sacrificing so much for him. He has been persecuting me till date and even asked people to write to me that I had been dismissed from the party (referring to GFP). He has not got his reward yet.”

Akua Donkor pointed out, “For John Mahama to become President again in this country will mean that God does not exist. He is a bad person. There will not be any evil to find if you bypass John Mahama.”

When the host solicited her view over the selection of Prof. Naana Opoku Agyemang as running mate to the NDC flagbearer, she said: “I pity the woman he has selected as running mate.”

“She is even bringing trouble to herself. She will be tainted and soiled with the bad deeds of John Mahama and I pity her so much.”

“It would have been a different ball game all together if she had been nominated by any other person apart from John Mahama.”

“I, as a woman, followed him to the Supreme Court to testify for him to win the presidential seat in 2012 and he later opened his mouth to say it was not profitable to choose a woman only for him to turn around to select a woman today.”

“The NDC cannot come to power with John Mahama. I thought the party people knew this. He can’t be Ghana’s President again. I want you to record me; he will never be Ghana’s President again,” she declared.

The GFP leader asserted that former President John Mahama had been infected with “popobiribiri” and therefore settled for Prof. Opoku Agyemang as the last resort after other potential vice presidential candidates declined the offer to them.

“He struggled for a running mate and did not find a suitable candidate. He, therefore, decided to give it to this woman whom he worked with in government.”

“It is not surprising at all to me. But one interesting thing is that he once told a radio station that it would not be profitable to take a woman as a running mate.”

“They asked him whether he would consider a woman as a partner after the death of the then Vice President and he retorted it was not worthy and profitable.”

Akua Donkor said, “It is John Mahama who said so and I responded to him at the time. You can look for the tape and play his voice.”

When asked who would win the 2020 election she said she would win and added: “I will start my campaign after the registration. I went to my home town and they said our own would be done beginning from 27 July.”

“Naana Opoku Agyemang is not a threat at all to my presidential ambition. My running mate is Adakabre Frimpong. I am waiting for the registration to be over,” she said in response to a question whether she felt0 threatened by the selection of a woman as a running mate.