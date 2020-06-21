Covid-19 Cases Rise To 14,154

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 14,154.

This follows the announcement of 147 news cases by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo on Sunday evening.

The number of recoveries and deaths has however remained at 10,473 and 85 respectively.

Active cases are now 3,596.

“As at Saturday, 20th June, the total number of positives, cumulatively, stands at 14,154, out of the 270,300 tests conducted.

Under the revised policy, 5,925 persons have recovered and been discharged.

This brings the total number of recoveries to 10,473.

The number of active cases is 3,596”, President Akufo-Addo said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri