Covid-19 Cases Rise To 14,568

Ghana has recorded 414 additional Covid-19 cases pushing the count to 14,568.

“We have a total of 414 new cases reported from 25 districts across the country and three regions. Which means that about 13 regions did not record any new case yesterday, said the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, (GHS) Dr. Patrick Kuma Abaogye.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday, at the Covid-19 press briefing in Accra.

He also announced the recording of 10 more deaths related to Covid-19 which has pushed the toll to 95.

“ Currently, we have 24 severe cases across the country and six cases are critical and five persons are currently on ventilators, ” he added.

The total number of persons who have been discharged has also increased to 10,907 after 434 more persons have been declared well per new discharge protocols adopted by the GHS.

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye at the press conference said the current active case in Ghana stands at 3,566.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri