SUTESCO Students Weren’t Denied Entry Campus” – GES Clarifies

THE Suhum Municipal Education Directorate in the Eastern Region has debunked media reports that the authorities of the Suhum Technical Senior High School (SUTESCO) on Monday denied some students from entering the campus for coming late and also having bushy hair.

There were reports that about 50 final year and Gold Track students who were returning from home to the school to write their exams were prevented by the Headmistress, Elizabeth Agyakwa from entering the campus for coming late.

Some were also asked to go and shave their hair else they should go back to where they came from.

The situation as learnt brought confusion between the parents and the security men at the school gate prompting the attention of the media to intervene.

In the process, a journalist with Peace FM, Micheal Akrofi as being alleged was heckled by the gatemen when he attempted to interview the parents.

Some of the students told the media that they were asked to go and sleep in a guesthouse, as some have to go and shave their bushy hair.

But the Suhum Municipal Education Director, Esther Quaye-Sowah addressing the issue told DGN Online that the said media report was false.

According to her, in line with the protocols in helping to fight the coronavirus, the school authorities put strict measures in place which the students were finding it difficult to undergo, bringing the confusion at the gate.

She explained that “I called the Headmistress and she said her outfit ordered the teachers to set up tables at the school gate and registered all the students and also take all the necessary information about them and their parents who would bring them to the school”.

She continued “the teachers started the process in the morning and during the evening time they went for a break, so the other students who came late were asked by the security men to wait for the teachers to come back and take their information before they would be allowed inside the school campus”.

She said this didn’t go well with the parents and the students who got stranded at the school gate which brought confusion.

The Municipal Education Director indicated that she later intervened when she had the information after presenting some PPE to the schools in the Municipality and brought the situation under control.

She said the students were later ordered to undergo all the measures put in place before they were allowed to enter the school campus.

About 1,180 both final year and Gold Track Students are expected to report to the school, but so far 430 students have reported at the time of filing this story.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum