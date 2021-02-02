Covid-19 Deaths Reach 424

Deaths linked to Coronavirus in Ghana have increased from 416 to 424.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) made this known to the media on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who addressed the media from the information Ministry, said as of January 30, 2021, about 67,782 cases had been confirmed out of 783,432 test conducted.

He said 61,843 (91.2%) persons had been discharged after clinical treatment.

According to him, active cases were 5,515 (8.1%).

Majority of the active cases are from Greater Accra (56.7%), Ashanti(16.0) and Western (6.1%), he said.

“Currently all 16 regions and 243 districts of Ghana have ever reported cases. Ten regions did not register an increase,” he noted.

He added that averagely, 700 cases being reported daily with Greater Accra Region still being the epicentre.

“Cases from Greater Accra Region, are mainly located in Accra Metropolitan area and its adjoining districts.”

