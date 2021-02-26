Covid-19 Deaths Reach 594

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 6 more deaths related to Covid-19 increasing the total number of fatalities to 594 from the previous 588.

The GHS also counted an additional 458 new Covid-19 cases in its latest case management update.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have increased to 75,604 with the country’s active case count now at 5,933.

Out of the total number of active cases, 119 patients are in severe condition while 31 others are in critical condition.

A total of 81,245 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been recorded as at yesterday.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 46,821Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 14,263 cases and the Western Region with 5,041cases.

The Eastern Region has 3,635 cases, Central Region, 2,884 cases, Volta Region, 1,670 cases and the Northern Region has 1,155 cases.

The Bono East Region has 1,099 cases, Upper East Region, 1,093 cases, Bono Region, 974 cases, and Western North Region, 797 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 663 cases, Upper West Region has 377 cases, Oti Region, 272 cases, the North East Region 98 cases and the Savannah Region, 72 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,217.

