Gyakie place 4TH On Billboard Top Chart

Afro-Fusion singer and songwriter, Jackeline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie, has placed 4th on the international streaming platform with her music.

The budding artist beats the likes of Grammy-nominated female rapper Cardi B, Shreya Ghosal, and Soumyadeep Ghoshal sits on the 1st spot with “Angana Morey”, “Milla. Petter Ferraz e Menor Nico with “Amor Ou O Litrao (Brega Funk)’ follows, then Erica Banks with “Buss It” and on the fourth position comes Ghana’s artist Gyakie on the 4th position on Billboard Chart with her hit single “Forever” on the debut EP “SEED”.

Gyakie made her first debut on the Billboard chart in December 2020 and she has been steadily climbing up to the ranks till today, joining the top 5 on the chart.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke