14 Arrested For Open Defecation

Fourteen persons who decided to defecate openly in some drains and other places in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis have been arrested .

The Environmental Sanitation Taskforce of the assembly arrested the culprits on Friday, February 26, 2021.

The arrest was part of efforts by the Assembly to help reduce open defecation in the metropolis so as to ensure a clean and hygienic environment for the people.

Section 14 of the Assembly’s bye-law on Solid and Liquid Waste Management, states “No person shall defecate or urinate in any public or open place other than in an approved toilet facility”.

The 14 persons arrested were Emmanuel Appiah, Richard Asmah, Laminu Sulley, Kwesi, Isaac, Laminu Iddi, Nora Arun, Ibrahim Nuru, Hamza Iddi, Assim Abdulai, Ansu Abdulai, Adama Naji, John Aggrey and Atta Kakra.

Ten were arrested at Sekondi and Kokompe, two at Essaman and one at Sekondi Third street.

They were fined amount of GH¢200.00 each after which they were cautioned to refrain from such practices.

According to the Environmental Health Officer, Johnson Ayrah, the Assembly was not going to halt the exercise until such practices were completely eradicated from the metropolis.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi