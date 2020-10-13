Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 308

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded two more deaths related to Covid-19 taking the toll to 308 from the previous 306.

The GHS also recorded 67 new cases pushing the total number of confirmed cases to 47,097.

According to the GHS, 72 out of the total number of new cases were among travelers who arrived at the Kotoka International Airport.

The number of clinical recoveries from Covid-19 has risen to 46,452.

The active case count stands at 337.

*Regional Cases*

The Greater Accra Region has counted a total of 24,300 Covid-19 cases, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 10,980 cases and the Western Region with 2,971 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,419 cases, Central Region, 1,928 cases, Bono East Region, 783 cases and the Volta Region, 679 cases.

The Western North Region has 644 cases, Northern Region, 547 cases, Ahafo Region, 527 cases, and the Bono Region, 511 cases.

The Upper East Region, 323 cases, Oti Region, 242 cases, Upper West Region has 90 cases, Savannah Region, 62 cases and the North East Region 19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri