Covid-19 Deaths Rise to 405

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has counted 15 more deaths related to Covid-19 bringing the toll to 405 from the previous 390.

The GHS has also recorded 797 new cases of the infection.

The new infections have increased the number of confirmed cases to 65,427 according to the latest case management update by the GHS.

Clinical recoveries from Covid-19 have also increased to 60,357, said the health authority.

The GHS said the country’s active cases now stand at 4,665.

Out of the total number of active cases, 125 patients are in severe condition while 44

others are in critical condition.

Regional Breakdown

The Greater Accra Region continues to record the highest number of cases counting a total of 38,111 Covid-19 infections, followed by the Ashanti Region, with 12,154 cases and the Western Region with 3,498 cases.

The Eastern Region has 2,841 cases, Central Region, 2,269 cases, Volta Region, 944 cases

and the Bono East Region, 814 cases.

The Western North Region has 711 cases, Northern Region, 672 cases, Bono Region, 657 cases and the Upper East Region, 577 cases.

The Ahafo Region, 545 cases, Oti Region, 246 cases, Upper West Region has 188 cases, Savannah Region, 63 cases and the North East Region 25 cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,112.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri