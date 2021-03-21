Covid-19 Deaths Rise To 716

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded three more fatalities related to Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 716 from the previous 713.

The GHS, in its latest case management update, recorded 268 new Covid-19 cases and an active case count of 3,338.

Out of the total number of active cases, 38 patients are in severe condition while 17 others are in critical condition.

Recoveries from the infection stand at 85,222 with a total of 89,276 confirmed cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,287.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri