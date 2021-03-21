Tanzanians Pay Last Respect To Magufuli

Tanzanians have lined up in the country’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, to pay their last respect to late President, John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

Mr Magufuli’s mortal remains are laying in State at the Uhuru National Stadium.

He died at the age of 61 on Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

Mr Magufuli’s burial service is expected to take place on March 25, 2021 in his ancestral home

On March 22, 2021, his body is expected to be moved to Dodoma, the capital for public viewing before being moved to Mwanza on March 23.

On the same day, the body will be moved to his Chato town. There his constituents will have a chance to view the body.

On March 24, family members and all international and invited guests will have a chance to pay their last respects before the burial day on March 25.

Mr Magufuli, according to then Vice President, now President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, died of “heart condition.”

By Melvin Tarlue