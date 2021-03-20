GHS Investigates Covid19 Vaccine Theft

Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) says it is conducting an investigation into alleged stealing of the AstraZeneca/Oxford Covid19 Vaccine in some Hospitals in the Greater Accra Region.

GHS made this known in a statement signed by its Director General, Dr Patrick Kim’s-Aboagye, condemning “such alleged criminal act in no uncertain terms.”

Police in the Greater Accra Region have arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

The suspects include a 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Stephen Dzisenu, who is believed to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD.

A Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, Lord Pabitey, now at large, has also allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.

Another suspect, Cosmos Allotey, a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, is alleged to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.

Allotey allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GH¢200.00 per jab.

Again, one Joseph Knight Gaisie, a Project Assistant and a former Laboratory Technician at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is in police custody for alleged abetment of crime.

All the suspects namely Dzisenu, Gaisie and Allotey – have been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1, 2021.

But the GHS in its statement said “an administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable.”

It said “the Service commits to cooperate with the Security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act.”

Below is the full statement

PRESS RELEASE

RE: THREE GRABBED FOR STEALING AND SELLING COVID-19 VACCINE

The Ghana Health Service has noticed with great concern, a publication in sections of the media alleging that 3 staff of the Service who work in various hospitals in the Greater Accra Region, have been arrested for stealing and selling Covid- 19 vaccines.

The Service condemns such alleged criminal act in no uncertain terms. An administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable. The Service commits to cooperate with the Security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act.

As communicated previously, the Service wishes to emphasize, that all Covid-19 Vaccines, are free of charge and as such, all citizens should be vigilant and report anyone who comes to them with a proposal to sell Covid-19 Vaccines.

The Service once again assures the general public, that together with all stakeholders, we shall ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine get it free of charge.

Thank you.

SIGNED

DR. PATRICK KUMA-ABOAGYE

DIRECTOR-GENERAL

By Melvin Tarlue