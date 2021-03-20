Who wins 2021 GMAA’s Gospel Artist of the Year? Empress Gifty or Diana Hamilton?

Social Media is currently buzzing with the question of who wins gospel artist Africa between the two Ghanaian gospel musicians at the virtual edition of the 2021 Global Music Awards Africa (GMAAs).

Awarding winning gospel artists Empress Gifty and Diana Hamilton grabbed two nominations in the same category as “Gospel artist of the year” and “Gospel Song of the year” alongside another African artist.

Gifty Osei under the 2020 year review has served Ghanaians with hit after hit which has won her several awards.

She also organized the virtual worship fair on Facebook during the heat of the pandemic to seek protection for the country.

Diana Hamilton on the other hand also served Ghanaians with some melodious tunes which include “Adom”, “Nyansanbuakwa Nyame”, “W’asem “ and others which won her the award as most stream artist of the year award.

Netizens are optimistic that the category will be awarded to any of the two gospel musicians since they have worked enormously under the 2020 year review amidst the pandemic.

The GMAA awards organized by Smart Focus Media comes off at 8 PM .

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke