GLOBAL MUSIC AWARDS AFRICA Airs Today

The most anticipated awards ceremony, the Global African Awards 2021 virtual edition is set to take place on Saturday, 20th March.

According to the CEO of Global Music Awards, Daniel Adofo, this year’s edition will be witnessed in a virtual form as a result of the restrictions on public gatherings due to COVID-19.

For viewership in Ghana and Africa as a whole, it will be live on Ceejay Television, The Base TV, 3RD TV.

There will be some energetic and thrilling performances from top and fast-rising music icons across the continent including the likes of Epixode, S3fa, Star zee (Sierra Leone), Dj Zel (Uk), Nanky, Hehp B (Nigeria) , Levites, Rose Adjei, Tracy Selasi, and many more.

The Global Music Awards Africa seeks to bridge the gap and connect African music enthusiasts to the global front.

Some notable categories which are highly competitive are Spotlight of the Year, Global Song of the Year, Global Album of the year, Global most popular song of the year, Global Artiste of the Year amongst others.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke