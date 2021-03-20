Jacky Bracamontes Hosts Latin American Music Awards 2021

Award-winning Telemundo actress cum presenter, Jacky Bracamontes, is set to host the 2021 edition of the Latin American Music awards.

The versatile actress who expressed the joy of being honored to host one of the coveted awards urged viewers on her Instagram to vote for their favorite artist to win the category.

She wrote “🚨 Vote 🚨, there is still time to vote for your favorite for the #LatinAMAs! @jackybrv is here to explain step by step how to do it “.

The 2021 Latin American Music Awards (Latin AMAS) has 25 categories which include pop, urban, tropical, regional Mexican, and the newly added category of the favorite virtual concert of the year.

The awards ceremony is slated for Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 7: p.m. ET, from the BB&T Centre in Sunrise, Florida via Telemundo.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke