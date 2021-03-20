Sony Music Signs Gyakie

American Music Company has reportedly signed a standard deal with Ghanaian budding Afrobeat/ Afro-fusion songstress, Jackeline Acheampong, also known as Gyakie.

According to information gathered by DGN Online, the Sony Music Company will help in the distribution of Gyakie’s music to the rest of the world to increase her global dominance.

Gyakie on Friday 19th, March 2021 released her much anticipated “Forever” remix off her debut EP “Seed” featuring Nigerian superstar Omah_Lay and currently in Nigeria to promote her hit song with Omah_Lay.

The Sony Music Entertainment is an American global music company owned by the Japanese conglomerate Sony Corporation.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke