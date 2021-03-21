Covid-19 Deaths Rise To 725

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded five more fatalities related to Covid-19 bringing the death toll to 725 from the previous 720.

The GHS, in its latest case management update, recorded 182 new Covid-19 cases and an active case count of 3,196.

Out of the total number of active cases, 35 patients are in severe condition while 16 others are in critical condition.

Recoveries from the infection stand at 85,761 with a total of 89,682 confirmed cases.

Cases recorded from international travellers now stand at 1,295.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri