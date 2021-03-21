Sarkodie Will Win Grammy’s – Sherifa Gunu

Ghanaian soul musician, Sherifa Gunu, has stated that award-winning Hiphop Superstar, Sarkodie, will win the Grammy Awards in the coming years.

Sherifa Gunu made this statement on Accra-based Television station UTV when she was interviewed by actress Nana Ama McBrown on the United Showbiz program on Saturday 20th March, 2021.

She said Sarkodie’s versatility in the African music industry beats imagination and it was only a matter of time for him to win the coveted Grammy award.

“ I recently listen to one of his short freestyle and I was marveled, we all know Sarkodie is a great artist but this time the transformation is very massive. Very soon he will bring home the Grammy awards” she said.

Sherifa Gunu also lamented the lack of appropriate mechanisms to market Ghanaian artists on the international market.

“ We have good artists but the instrument to market them is not available making it difficult to get international recognitions,” she said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke