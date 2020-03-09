Africa Records First COVID -19 Death

North African country, Egypt, has recorded its first case of death due to Coronavirus (COVID-19), making it the first to be recorded in Africa.

The case, according to Egypt’s Ministry of Health, involved a German tourist who died on Sunday of the novel coronavirus in a Sinai resort of eastern Egypt.

“The 60-year-old German citizen showed symptoms of a fever (and) checked into Hurghada hospital on 6 March,” before testing positive for COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

The tourist, who arrived from Germany a week ago, died after having refused to be transferred to an isolation ward until 7 March once his breathing had been affected by “acute pneumonia” the statement said.

On Saturday, the health ministry announced 45 suspected cases of Egyptians and foreigners contracting the virus aboard a Nile cruise ship.

The boat was carrying 171 people – 101 foreigners and 70 Egyptian crew – Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli told reporters.

Besides the cruise ship cases, Egypt has detected three cases of the virus, the first of which was announced on February 14.

African countries including Nigeria and Tunisia have recorded their second cases with countries like Cameroon, Togo, Senegal and South Africa all recording cases of COVID-19.

