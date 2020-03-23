COVID-19 Hits Dybala, Fellaini , Maldini

Paolo Maldini, Marouane Fellaini and Paolo Dyballa

Juventus and Argentina forward Paulo Dybala has tested positive for coronavirus but has no symptoms, the Italian Serie A club said on Saturday, making him the third Juve player to be infected so far.

Fellow Juventus teammates Daniele Rugani and Blaise Matuidi both tested positive for the virus earlier this month.

“The player [Dybala], in voluntary home isolation since March 11, will continue to be monitored,” the Turin club said in a statement. “He is well and asymptomatic.”

The 26-year-old Dybala said he and his girlfriend, Argentine pop star Oriana Sabatini, both tested positive but are not showing any symptoms.

“Hi everyone, I just wanted just to inform you that we have received the results for the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” he wrote. “Luckily we are in perfect conditions. Thanks for your messages.”

A source told ESPN earlier this week that Juve players Gonzalo Higuain, Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic had all left Italy after being given permission by the club.

AC Milan also announced two cases on Saturday, with Rossoneri sporting director Paolo Maldini and son Daniel Maldini having tested positive. Paolo is a club legend at Milan, while Daniel is a forward with club’s youth team who earned his first senior side appearance this season.

Italy’s grim tally of coronavirus cases and deaths has continued to soar, with officials announcing new day-to-day highs: 793 dead and 6,557 cases. The country, the heart of Western Europe’s rampaging outbreak, now counts 53,578 known cases.

Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has been diagnosed with the coronavirus following his return to China, the Belgian’s Chinese Super League club Shandong Luneng announced on their official website on Sunday.

Fellaini, who joined Shandong last January from the English Premier League side, returned to the country on Friday and was placed in immediate 14-day self-isolation upon his arrival in the city of Jinan where he was then tested.