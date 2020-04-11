Covid-19 Is An Incredibly Scary Thing To Go Through – Says Babyface As He Recovers

American singer and songwriter, Kenneth Brian Edmonds, popularly known as Babyface, has recovered from coronavirus.

His family has also recovered from the deadly virus.

The 62-year-old singer and record producer, made this known in a post on social media on Friday, April 10.

According to him, he and his family had earlier tested positive for the virus.

However, in his latest post, the singer, songwriter and record producer revealed that he and his family previously tested positive for the virus, but are now negative.

In his post captioned

“Stay home, stay safe,” Babyface expressed appreciation to persons who wished him well while he was sick.

He says “I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday.”

He added that “I tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

According to him, “I am happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

