The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is recording a surge in the number of confirmed cases of Covid-19, with rising mortalities.

According to its latest case management update, some 627 new cases have been recorded pushing the active case count to 6,647.

The GHS also recorded seven more deaths related to Covid-19 to bring the total number of fatalities to 968.

Total clinical recoveries from the infection stand at 106,969 with 114,584 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri