Fix The Country Convener Exposes Joy Fm Anti-Government Agenda

Accra based Joy Fm appears to be embarking on an unrelented agenda to bring down the government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Recent orchestration by some personalities of the radio station, especially the morning show team leaves room for listeners and some section of the Ghanaian public in doubt about their credibility as some have begun to suspect that they are in bed with the main opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The radio station in recent times carrying out its core mandate of news dissemination, education and entertainment of the public brings to fore its apparent dislike of the government.

The Super Morning Show of Joy Fm appears to have skewed it activities against the ruling government, with anti-government sentiments.

Latest of such agenda happened on Monday August 23, 2021 when the station morning show, Joy SMS posted another anti-government sentiment on its Tweeter handle attributing its to Oliver Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the #Fixthecountry saying that he was against Agenda 111.

“Meanwhile, the fix the country campaigners believe the Agenda 111 project is an attempt by government to cover up rots in the system”, a statement that had turned out to be a concocted.

According to the station, the Convener, Oliver Barker-Vormawor argues that the agenda 111 is an attempt by government to divert by attention from the rot perpetrated by the administration #JoySMS.

Shockingly, Barker Vormawor responded to the Joy Fm tweet by denying ever making such a statement, asking the radio station to show prove of making such remarks against government.

Saa, I said this? Can’t remember saying this ooo. I beg fire me receipts,” tagging #JoySMS.

Noticing that their agenda has fallen flat, the radio station quickly deleted the tweet.

Recently, President Akufo-Addo accused a radio station which many believe was Joy Fm of waging a campaign against his government’s flagship programme, the Free Senior High Schools (SHS) policy.

The President speaking at a ceremony at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) on Saturday May 29, 2021 where an Honorary Doctorate degree was conferred on him, mentioned that he was under the impression that Free SHS was approved by everyone including the political parties, until he learnt about discussions on the radio station.

He stated that “A radio station is currently running a campaign against Free SHS. During the last election, I got the impression that Free SHS was endorsed by all parties and all that was needed to do was keep improving it. Would a spirited defence of Free SHS constitute an attack on press freedom? I wonder.”

Joy Fm accepted that the President remarks were against them because they dedicated a weeklong to talk about the government’s flagship Free SHS policy.

By Vincent Kubi