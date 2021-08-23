Mobile Marketing Executives Hold Meeting

The Mobile Marketing Executives of Cooperative Farmers in the five regions of the North in Tamale

The Mobile Marketing Executives of Cooperative Farmers in the five regions of the North have held a meeting in Tamale.

The purpose of the meeting is to enhance their capacity and review methods in the Mobile marketing platform to help peasant farmers in the five regions of the North market and sell their farm produce through the Mobile marketing platform.

The Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) set up the Mobile marketing platform and handed it over to executives to sustain the program implemented by the Korean organization.

President of the Mobile Marketing Executives, Babanpowura Seidu Fatawu said even though KOICA’s program has ended they will ensure that the programs implemented are sustained for the betterment of farmers in the five regions of the North.

He encouraged beneficiary farmers of the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)programs to ensure that they utilized the training and awards they benefited from so that the organizations who sponsored those programs will be encouraged to support more farmers in the regions.

Mr Fatawu however called on the government and other organizations to support cooperative farmers to increase production in the North.

Dr Glover Evam Kofi, an executive member said the Mobile marketing platform helps the farmers to market their products without being cheated by middlemen.

“ The farmer sells at the farm gate at a very good price and the farmer knows if they belong to the Mobile marketing platform they do not need to go to the market with their maize, rice, yam, tomatoes or any produce all they need is the Mobile marketing platform which will create a marketing platform for their produce.”

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale