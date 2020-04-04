Covid-19 Lockdown: Foreign Diplomats Face Police Harassments

Information reaching DGN Online suggests that foreign diplomats in Ghana are being harassed by police.

Some foreign nationals are also reportedly being harassed and detained due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Reports from diplomatic sources suggest that diplomats are being harassed at the least instance at every police checkpoint.

This is despite the fact that they have CC license plates.

Foreign Consuls are exempted from the two weeks partial lockdown of Accra, Kumasi and Tema due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A diplomatic source who has reportedly said they are being harassed at every checkpoint.

“We, as consuls are exempted from lockdown. We have blue CC licence plates but are harrassed at almost every barrier because police think diplomatic license plates are only red,” the source bemoaned.

Detention

Reports on entertainment portal,www.africanentertainment.com say on Friday morning, April 3, diplomatic sources say a citizen of Lithuania, Andrius Kauspedas, was arrested by Ghana Police on the way to the airport to catch the last flight to Amsterdam organized by EU Delegation and Dutch Embassy.

He was detained at Ashaiman Police Station, the portal reported diplomatic sources as saying.

“His passport was confiscated. The reason for detention was to extort the money. Mr. Andrius contacted numerous Ghana Police officials on the phone for help with no success,” a source told this portal.

Only after personal involvement of the Ambassador of the EU Delegation, Diana Acconcia,

Mr. Andrius was released from police and almost missed his flight, sources say.

“Ghana Police didn’t return his passport that caused another issues at the airport. Also Mr. Andrius reports that he was stoped by Ghana Police numerous times during the week in Accra and Tema with only one reason, to give the bribe,” a source alleged.

By Melvin Tarlue