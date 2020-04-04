Pregnant Covid-19 Patient In Upper East In Good Condition – Minister

Tangoba Abayage

Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage, says the pregnant woman diagnosed with Covid-19 in the region is in good condition.

“The patient is in good condition and under isolation. Contact tracing has been initiated,” the Minister said in a post available to DGN Online.

Upper East Region on Friday, April 3, recorded its first confirmed case of Covid19 involving “a 33 year old woman with no travel history out of the country.”

According to the Minister, the woman had traveled to the Western Region for a week and returned to Bolgatanga on 27/03/2020.

“On 28/03/2020 she presented herself to the UE Regional Hospital with symptoms consistent with Coviid19”, she said.

“Samples were sent to Kumasi for laboratory confirmation.

On 03/04/2020 GHS received the laboratory feedback indicating a positive result for Covid19 out of 20 cases so far investigated.”

“The general public is urged to remain calm: there’s no need for panic,” she said.

By Melvin Tarlue