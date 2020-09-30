‘Covid-19 Not Totally Defeated’

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT NANA Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has warned that Covid-19 still poses great threat to human lives so it should not be underestimated.

According to him, even though the rate of new infections in the country has reduced significantly, the disease has not been totally eradicated.

He has, therefore, entreated the populace to continue to strictly adhere to all health safety protocols in order to stay safe and defeat the virus.

President Akufo-Addo issued the stern warning when he addressed the Asanteman Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Monday.

“We should all continue to abide by the health protocols that have been suggested by health professionals to help protect our lives from Covid-19.

“We are making giant strides in the fight against the coronavirus but the disease has not been totally dealt with so we should be cautious always. Let us continue to adhere to protocols such as social distancing, using sanitizers and wearing of face masks, among others, to help protect our lives,” he stressed.

“The signs show that the country is winning the fight against the disease but if complacency sets in, new infections can rise suddenly,” he added.

Salutes Chiefs

The President commended traditional leaders for contributing to reduce the rate of new infections.

“Through Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, I am thanking all chiefs in Ghana for their invaluable support and contributions in fighting the disease so far,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, however, appealed to chiefs to continue to offer unflinching support to government so that Covid-19 would become history.

According to him, the collective support and efforts of every citizenry is needed to prevent a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country.

He reiterated the need for the citizenry to continue to wear face masks, wash their hands periodically, use sanitizers and observe social distancing always.

President Akufo-Addo was at the Manhyia Palace to introduce to the Asantehene the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidates in the Ashanti Region.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi