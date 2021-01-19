COVID-19 Recovery Plans and Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks Launched In Sagnarigu

Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa with Madam Angela Lusigi at the launch in Sagnarigu

COVID-19 Recovery Plans and Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks have been launched in the Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly of the Northern region.

The National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), have supported five Metropolitan, Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MMDAs) to launch COVID-19 Recovery Plans and Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks to build back better from the impact of COVID-19 and build resilience against local and external shocks.

The beneficiary assemblies are Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Sagnarigu Municipal Assembly, Ketu South Municipal Assembly, Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly and Kassena Nankana West District Assembly, in Ashanti, Northern, Volta, Western North and Upper East regions of Ghana, respectively.

The COVID-19 Recovery Plans are guided by the national recovery framework and based on four pillars, such as local economy, people, infrastructure, and governance.

The development of the IAFFs is part of Ghana’s efforts to lead in the implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda on Financing for Development. Over Ghc 181 million is estimated for the implementation of the recovery strategies and the sources of funds will include internally generated revenue, district assemblies’ common funds, public private partnership arrangements, and donor support.

The implementation of the plans is expected to speed up the COVID-19 recovery process and accelerate progress towards the SDGs attainment, and ultimately build a Wealthy, Inclusive, Sustainable, Empowered, and Resilient Ghana (a W.I.S.E.R Ghana).

The National Development Planning Commission Director-General, Dr. Kodjo Esseim Mensah-Abrampa, addressing participants at the launch in Sagnarigu, said the development of the COVID-19 Recovery Plans and the Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks falls in line with the objectives of the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme.

He noted that the Ghana CARES Programme was the government’s GH₵100 billion comprehensive programme to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and return the country to a sustained path of robust growth.

“Our response to COVID-19 is a strategic one using the case of the most affected to leverage ideas to respond to national challenge. We have also placed the COVID-19 plans as part of the sustainable endeavor created by the Ghana CARES (Obaatanpa) programme. the path created by this initiative is to ensure that we leave no one behind in the journey towards creating opportunities and prosperity for all Ghanaians.”

Madam Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative in Ghana at the launch stated that the Integrated Assembly Financing Frameworks (IAFFs) provide concrete measures for mobilizing the financing required to achieve the ambitious Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The frameworks’ strategies comprise consolidating existing revenues, philanthropic financing, diaspora financing and private-public-partnerships among others.

According to her, the bottom-up approach to delivering the Integrated National Financing Frameworks targets directly citizens at the local level of governance and puts SDGs at the heart of local government financing.

“UNDP and the UN System in Ghana are committed to bringing collective resources and expertise to support Ghana’s efforts towards SDG attainment at all levels. With thanks to the UN Joint SDG Fund and contributing partners, we are helping to accelerate SDG progress and COVID-19 recovery through integrated national financing frameworks.”

She also said it was transformational because it puts SDGs at the heart of local government financing, building on successful efforts to integrate SDGs in national and local planning and budgeting processes.

“The government’s commitment to establish SDG Investor Maps and SDG investment fairs, and to connect to business and the diaspora can only enrich these efforts.”

UNDP Resident Representative assured that UNDP will continue to support governments effort and work as part of the entire United Nations System to bring collective expertise, experience and resources to support the achievement of the SDGs in Ghana.

FROM Eric Kombat, Sagnarigu