Covid-19 Update: Ghana’s Case Count Reaches 2,169

More cases of confirmed Coronavirus (Covid-19) are being recorded in Ghana as the country’s count hits 2169 as at May 2.

In the last couple of days, Ghana has recorded some of its highest jumps in the number of recorded Covid-19 cases.

On April 30, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) in its update of the country’s case management pegged the case count at 2,074 after over 100 more cases were confirmed.

Out of the latest number, 1,916 persons are said to be receiving supportive care at various treatment centers.

However, the death toll has increased by one bringing the total to 18.

Six people receiving treatment are also in critical to moderate condition.

According to government sources 117,049 tests have been conducted with 88,064 contacts traced.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri