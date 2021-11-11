COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe – Mahama

John Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said COVID-19 vaccines are safe and do not have any adverse effects on human being after taking the jab.

He has therefore entreated Ghanaians who are yet to be vaccinated to go for the vaccine immediately because the vaccine saves life and COVID-19 is real.

Speaking at Accra during a public lecture dubbed “ThankGhana address” to end his nationwide tour to thank Ghanaians for voting for him in the 2020 Election, Mr. Mahama said he has lost many friends who refused to take the COVID-19 vaccination because of their belief and charged Ghanaians to continue to stay safe.

According to Ghana Health Service, over 3 million COVID-19 doses have been administered so far.

On Wednesday, the Hungarian Government donated 800,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines valued at 1.4 million Euros to Ghana.