Ghana’s confirmed cases of Coronavirus have reached 63,883.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) made this known on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

Director General of GHS, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, who made this known to the media, said as of January 25, 2021, 757,560 tests were conducted.

He noted as of January 25, also 59,553 discharges or recoveries had been recorded.

According to him, there were 3,940 active cases as of January 25, 2021.

By Melvin Tarlue