Ghana has recorded some 13 new deaths linked to Coronavirus.

The latest deaths have increased the country’s fatality toll from 377 to 390.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, made this known to the media on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

He said the total of 390 represented the figure for January 25, this year.

By Melvin Tarlue