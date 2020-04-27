Covid19 Has Magnified Financial Insecurity – Obama Laments

Ex-President of the United States, Barack Obama, has bemoaned what he termed as a magnified insecurity of many Americans occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

In a tweet on Monday, April 27, Mr Obama urged “We have to create something better for America on the other side of this.”

According to him, “The pandemic has magnified the financial insecurity of too many American families, the deep and real racial disparities in our society – and the imbalanced burdens on working moms.”

By Melvin Tarlue