360 New Coronavirus Deaths Recorded In UK

About 360 new coronavirus related deaths have been reported in the UK.

This brings to total 21,092 coronavirus deaths across the UK.

The British Department of Health and Social Care made this known in a tweet on Monday evening, April 27.

It says “As of 9am 27 April, there have been 719,910 tests, with 37,024 tests on 26 April.”

“569,768 people have been tested of which 157,149 tested positive.”

“As of 5pm on 26 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 21,092 have sadly died.”

As of 5pm on 26 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 21,092 have sadly died. pic.twitter.com/pZ73hu9GFJ — Department of Health and Social Care (@DHSCgovuk) April 27, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue