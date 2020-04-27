Buhari Imposes 2 Weeks Curfew In Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has imposed a two-week curfew in Nigeria.

The curfew applies from 8pm to 6am.

The move forms part of efforts to fight the novel coronavirus.

He made the announcement Monday night, April 27, in his second televised address to Nigerians.

Other highlights of the address include the maintaining of the lockdown in Lagos, Abuja and Ogun States and the suspension of interstate movement.

A total lockdown for the next 2 weeks in Kano as well as restriction on social and religious gatherings.

He however announced his administration’s intention to begin easing lockdown in Lagos from May 4th.

President Buhari said from May 4, selected businesses will be allowed to open from 8am to 6pm.

It comes as Nigeria recorded 1,273 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 40 deaths.

By Melvin Tarlue