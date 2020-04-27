KBTH To Hold Mass Burial

The authorities of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) have announced the mass burial of unclaimed bodies in its morgue.

The Hospital in a statement signed by its head of public relations, Mustapha Salifu, said “ there will be a mass burial for all unknown and unclaimed bodies in its mortuary within the next two weeks.”

The move according to the hospital is to decongest the Hospital’s mortuary which is currently full beyond its carrying capacity.

“These bodies have been in the morgue for varying periods ranging from one to three years and this has contributed to the exhaustion of the morgue’s capacity.

The hospital is therefore using this announcement to once again urge families who have the bodies of the relatives in our morgue to come for them,” it said.

Earlier this month, the Mampong Akwapim Traditional Council threatened to hold a burial en masse for unclaimed bodies in the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, saying that its mortuary was full.

They issued a one-month ultimatum to all families with their loved ones in the morgue to come claim them.

Also, the Police Hospital has also intended to decongest its hospital’s mortuary.

Following the ban on social gatherings, some families have decided to hold on to burial their dead although the order from President Akufo-Addo permits families to hold private burials with not more than 25 people in attendance.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri