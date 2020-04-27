Comply With Face Mask Directive – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has encouraged Ghanaians to comply with the Coronavirus (Covid-19) preventive measures particularly the directive to wear a face mask when social distancing cannot be achieved.

The President in his 8th address to the nation said the mandatory wearing of face masks by the local government authorities in Accra and Kumasi among others will help to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“So, let us, on our part, continue to protect further our health workers by practicing social distancing, washing our hands with soap under running water, refraining from shaking hands, and, yes, wearing our masks whenever we leave our homes.

We should all familiarize ourselves with them, and apply them, as the Regional Coordinating Councils of the Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Central Regions are demanding of their residents,” he said.

He said together, the preventive protocols will prove effective in helping Ghana bend its Covid-19 curve.

“The doctors and scientists tell us that the virus is transmitted from human contact – talking, singing, coughing, sneezing, and, thereby, sending droplets of the virus from one person to another.

That is why each one of us must adhere strictly to these directives,” he added.

The president was also contentment that so the public transport like trotros, taxis, and buses are operating with a minimal number of passengers, and that businesses and supermarkets are enforcing the need for social distancing, the use of hand sanitizers, and the wearing of masks for all patrons and staff.

“I am fully aware of the sacrifices in reduced revenues that all businesses and enterprises are suffering. But, I believe we have no option but to sacrifice to defeat this virus,” he said.

Ghana as at April 26 has recorded 1550 cases of Covid-19 with 11 deaths.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri