Covid19 To Kill More Americans Than Vietnam War

More devastation appears to await the United States in the Covid-19 pandemic.

The coronavirus is projected to kill more Americans than those who died during the Vietnam war.

This is according to a report monitored on CNN.

Over 47,000 Americans, according to Johns Hopkins University, have already died from coronavirus with thousands of others infected.

By next week, according to report, more Americans would have died of coronavirus than the estimated 58,000 Americans who died during the Vietnam war.

By Melvin Tarlue