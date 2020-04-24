Go For Big Cash Any Day… Thomas Partey Told

Thomas Partey

Jacob Partey, father of Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, has stated plainly that he will advise his son to grab any juicy contract with both hands should the opportunity present itself.

The Black Stars midfielder is one of the most sought-after midfielders for several European clubs.

Until the league was shelved due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the strong midfielder demonstrated gross brilliance for the Spanish La Liga side domestically, as well as in the UEFA Champions League.

And to Partey Snr, he will advise his son any day to move from the Spanish capital, saying, “I will advise him on any day to move from Atletico Madrid when there is big money because that is his chosen job.”

He added, “The truth is that there is life after football. As a father, I always want the best for my son; I don’t want him to struggle when he calls it a day. So if a club decides to sign him and the money involved is good, I will advise him to move.”

“Partey’s certificate is to play and get money for development. It will be prudent for my son to make a move that will make him rich and also do investments,” he told Bryt FM.

His brilliance has won him many awards on the local (Ghana) front.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum