Kotoko Boss Still In Charge … Ashgold CEO Quits

Dr. Kwame Kyei

It has emerged from the Manhyia Palace that Kwame Kyei, Executive Chairman of Asante Kotoko, will continue to stay in office until investigative report on recent happenings in the club is presented to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who is the owner of the club.

Last Wednesday, Dr. Kyei presented his report on his three-year stewardship to Manhyia, which stoked argument among the Red Army regarding his future at the club.

A three-man committee has consequently been set up by the Manhyia Palace to investigate the circumstances surrounding the $240,000 FIFA fine over the transfer of Emmanuel Clottey from Tunisia side, Esperance.

Also, the committee has been tasked to handle Kotoko’s failure to meet the Ghana Football Association (GFA) club licensing requirement.

Chaired by Sylvester Asare Owusu, the committee has four weeks to present its report over the two issues to the Manhyia Palace.

The personal assistant to the Manhyia Chief of Staff, Kwame Aboagye Mensah, has, however, rubbished claims that Dr. Kyei has been relieved of his post.

“Dr. Kwame Kyei has not been sacked and he continues to be the Executive Chairman of the club. He has brought his report for the past three years and he is in his fourth year. The report is being evaluated before any decision is taken,” he said on Oyerepa FM.

“The committee has four weeks to make its finding known before any decision can be taken so we plead for stability at the club,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ashgold SC, Frederick Acheampong (Achie), has resigned from his position.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum