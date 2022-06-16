CPC Boiling Over MD Reinstatement

Nana Agyenim Boateng

Tension is brewing at the Cocoa Processing Company (CPC) as members of the Industrial and Commercial Workers’ Union (ICU) have rejected an investigative report on their Managing Director, Nana Agyenim Boateng I.

Aggrieved workers are reportedly plotting agitation against Company.

An investigative committee, per report was set up to look into the matters of Nana Boateng I after he was interdicted for financial malfeasance earlier this year

The committee is said to have completed its work but cleared the interdicted MD of any guilt bur, the workers are surprised the report came out when they had not seen it.

The workers have written to the Board Chairman of the Company signed by Acting General Secretary Emmanuel Benimah, raising issues about contradictions in the report.

“We are surprised that, the report that is yet to be validated and signed, has been surreptitiously published by someone to pre-empt any censoring by the aggrieved parties.”

“However, we find the conflicting nature of the Investigative Committee’s report which in one breath is condemning the unprofessional attitude of the Managing Director and in the same breath absolving him of his malfeasance, quite interesting.

“This, to say the least, smacks of insincerity on the part of the Committee.”

They described the report as “twisted” and “biased”.

Therefore, they have threatened the MD against setting foot at the Company.

“Now, coming to the gravamen of the Unions’ opposition to the report, its twisted and biased account and recommendation in the face of clear and present evidence of malfeasance of the interdicted Managing Director, has more than ever before, strengthened their resolve of the entire unionised members of Cocoa Processing Company and the mother union (ICU-Ghana) to declare the interdicted Managing Director a persona non grata at CPC and, as such, he must not step his foot on the CPC premises.

“If he does so, indeed, the unionised members and the entire workforce of CPC cannot be held accountable for any repercussions of his defiance.”

By Vincent Kubi