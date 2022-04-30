CPP Clears Air On Internal Struggles

Nana Akosua Kumankuma

The leadership of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) has set the record straight on the internal wrangling that has rocked the party over the years, which has brought some division in the rank and file of the party.

According to the party, its constitution is supreme, and no individual or group of persons can use their whims and caprices to overshadow the constitution which dictates the running of the party.

To this end, the Chairperson of the party, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Kumankuma, has expressed the party’s resolve to use its internal processes to see to the successful organisation of its internal elections leading to the 2024 general elections.

“The CPP is poised and ready to take power, and whatever needs to be done, whatever whips need to be cracked for us to do what is right, we will do the right thing this time, so that the people of this country will have an alternative party, come 2024 to vote for,” she said.

According to her, the party has also began implementing the consent judgment of an Accra High Court in which the party is to ensure that its constituency, regional and presidential candidate elections are to be held, pending the 2024 national elections in accordance with the party’s constitution not later than December 31, 2022.

Madam Kumankuma also indicated that the party is ready for reorganisation, and wants the party’s power to go to the people at the grassroots, as had been the case in the past.

She disclosed that the party will conduct its polling station representative’s election in June this year, constituency executives’ elections in July, regional elections in August, and national executives’ election in October.

The internal wrangling led to the party interdicting Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah, the General Secretary of the CPP, Onzy Nkrumah, 1st Vice Chairman, and Osei Kofi Acquah, the National Youth Organiser, by the Central Committee of the party for “gross misconduct.”

Then, a Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah chaired Central Committee issued a statement that the chairperson of the party had been suspended to allow for a run-off election, an act the Council of Elders of the party later described as “unlawful.”

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, the chairperson of the party indicated that the interdicted officers who cannot act on the party’s behalf only decided to set her aside because they were not willing to allow the party to meet the December 31 deadline set by the court, which will mean that they only get to serve for two years and not four years.

She, however, indicated her readiness to step aside if that is what it will take for the party to regain its position as a better alternative to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), to steer the affairs of the nation.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak