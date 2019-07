James Kwabena Bomfeh

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has invited Ghanaians to a three-day national prayer and fasting as the country marks the 2019 edition of the Republic Day.

CPP made the call in a statement signed by its Acting General Secretary, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr.

The statement said the call to prayer was part of the CPP’s 70th anniversary celebration.

Ghana attained Republican status in 1960, three years after it gained independence from Britain.

BY Melvin Tarlue