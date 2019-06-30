West African States To Use Single Currency In 2020

Countries within West Africa are expected to start using a single currency called ECO by January 2020.

The adoption of ECO took place in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, on Saturday, June 29, 2019, during the 55th Ordinary Session of the Heads of State and Government within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

A roadmap towards the issuance of ECO in 2020 was approved during the Session.

All member countries per the roadmap, are required to meet three primary criteria for the adoption of the currency.

BY Melvin Tarlue