CPP Marks 70th Anniversary Of Positive Action Day

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has marked the 70th anniversary of its Positive Action Day.

The Positive Action Day was declared on January 8, 1950.

It was “a red letter day and important landmark in the national struggle for independence.”

Delivering a statement at the celebration on January 8, 2020 in Accra, National Secretary of CPP, James Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr., said “this day deserves a place in our national calendar roll of honour for sacred days in the nation’s history.”

He noted that it was one of the critical moments where workers, farmers, youth, women, men, chiefs and all sections of society united in mobilization against the usurpers and foreign occupiers of our land.

BY Melvin Tarlue