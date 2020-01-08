Mcberry Armwrestling Rocks Accra…Lebanese- Ghanaian Dares All

The duo depicting the Accra showdown

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation (GAF) in collaboration with Legacy 101, a sports marketing and events company, will stage the biggest armwrestling challenge dubbed ‘Mcberry Armwrestling Showdown’ in Accra.

The event is scheduled for Friday, January 24, 2020 at 6:00pm.

The reality armwrestling event will bring together on one stage the top four pullers (armwrestlers) in Ghana engaging in an all-play-all armwrestling battles to determine Ghana’s best.

Ghana’s best Haruna Tahiru aka ‘Babs Don’, undefeated Derrick Adu Kwakye aka Asoka, heavyweight and showman Antwi Boasiako aka Punisher and Lebanese sensation Fawzi George Sauodaka (‘the King’) will show off muscle, power, technique and skill to win the bragging right as the best puller in Ghana.

Fawzi George Saouod has thrown a challenge to undefeated Asoka and Ghana’s best Haruna Tahiru, daring to dethrone them.

Additionally, the top three female pullers in Ghana, namely young sensation Yasmin Kadri Moro, tough customer Bambie Bamfo and two-time Africa champion Alberta Boatemaa Ampomah will also battle for supremacy to determine the best female.

The Mcberry Armwrestling Showdown will be live on partner TV and radio stations with other elementary bouts between some top pullers in Ghana.

The Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Legaci101 and Mcberry have over GH¢10,000 worth of prizes available for grabs.

The January 20 event is supported by Graphic Sports, Daily Guide, Finder Sports, Happy FM Asempa FM, Zylofon FM, Adom TV, GTV Sports+, Metro TV and ETV.