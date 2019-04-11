CPP’s Chairman Is New Paramount Chief Of Nandom

Prof. Edmund Delle

The National Chairman of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Prof. Edmund Delle, has been installed as the new paramount chief of the Nandam Traditional Area, DGN Online has gathered.

The CPP chairman’s skin name is Mwinnyim Delle Kyiir VIII.

DGN Online gathered that prof. Delle is the only surviving candidate out of the five candidates who previously contested for the Nandom skin.

Reports suggest that the elders of the Gbullu family endorsed the installment of Prof. Edmund Delle.

He succeeded the late chief of Nandom, Dr. Poure Poube Chiir VII.

The final funeral rites of the late paramount chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, Dr. Poure Poube Chiir VII, took place on Saturday April 6 at the St. Theresa’s Basilica, Nandom.

The late chief also served as President of the Nandom Traditional Council.

FROM Eric Kombat, Nandom