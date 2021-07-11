Creation Of Savannah Region Has Brought Peace , Jobs, Dev’t- Yagbonwura To Nana

Overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, is praising President Akufo-Addo for the creation of the Savannah region.

“Mr. President, words of inscription, joy and happiness cannot demonstrate our appreciation to you for the singular honour of creating the Savannah region. We will always remember you.”

According to the Yagbonwura, the creation of the region has brought peace, propelling development, strong human cohesion, creation of jobs and trade in the region.

He further commended the president for the establishment of the 155 Armored Regiment with its headquarters stationed at the heart of Savannah Region Damongo to serve the people of the north and to enhance security and defense of Mother Ghana.

The Overlord of the Gonjas, said work on the construction of the Regional Coordinating Council, the regional education office, the regional Agric office, the regional health directorate, the court among others is a demonstration of commitment and hard work by Akufo-Addo led government.

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa I, thanked President Akufo-Addo for the kind gesture and honor done to the good people of the Savannah region thus the creation of the infant Region, timely response to health issues, security, re-afforestation of the country by the implementation of the green Ghana project, led by Samuel Abu Jinapor Minister for Lands and Natural Resources.

“Education among others will sink deeply in the History of the Republic of Ghana. I want to assure you Mr. President your outstanding and extraordinary projects for the people of the Savannah region will be maintained well for the yet unborn. These projects will remain to serve their purpose and achieve the set goals and objectives.”

The overlord appealed to government to establish at least two teacher training colleges in the Savannah region to be located precisely in Western Savannah and Eastern Savannah to help propel the development agenda of the region.

He again requested for the establishment of a university in the region to run transformational programs to benefit the region and Mother Ghana.

The Yagbonwura made this known when President Akufo-Addo paid a courtesy call on him at the Jakpa palace in Damongo in the Savannah region.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo responding to some of the requests made by the Overlord of Gonja Traditional Area, assured that the over 80 years of struggle for water in Damongo and its environs will be a thing of the past adding that the Damongo water project will commence first week of August.

“I have already cut sod for the Damongo water project last year and unfortunately COVID-19 disease has delayed the implementation of the project but I’m happy to inform you that by the first week of August the contractor will be moving to the site and the work will begin .”

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that in his second term of office , government is targeting to construct 150km asphalt road and assured that the Savannah region will benefit from the road project.

He thanked the Yagbonwura and the good people of the Savannah region for embracing the Green Ghana initiative and assure that the region will witness massive developmental projects in the second term of the Akufo-Addo led administration.

FROM Eric Kombat, Damongo